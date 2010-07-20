Bill Murray admits Garfield goof

Share

Bill Murray has admitted making a rather sizeable slip-up in agreeing to play cuddly CGI critter Garfield on the big screen.



During an interview with GQ magazine, the sourpuss star revealed that when he was first offered the movie he thought he was going to be working with Joel Coen of the Big Lebowski Coen brothers.

“I didn't make [Garfield] for the dough!” says Murray. “Well, not completely. I thought it would be kind of fun, because doing a voice is challenging, and I'd never done that. Plus, I looked at the script, and it said, ‘So-and-so and Joel Coen.’

“And I thought: Christ, well, I love those Coens! They're funny. So I sorta read a few pages of it and thought, ‘Yeah, I'd like to do that.’

"I had these agents at the time, and I said, ‘What do they give you to do one of these things?’ And they said, ‘Oh, they give you $50,000.’ So I said, 'Okay, well, I don't even leave the fuckin' driveway for that kind of money.’”

As the actor goes on, he can’t even remember the name of human co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt (“At least they had whats-her-name. The mind reader, pretty girl, really curvy girl, body's one in a million? What's her name?”), which is a clear sign he’s attempting to forget the whole feline fiasco.

Doesn’t explain why he signed up for sequel Garfield: A Tale Of Two Kitties , though…

Love Murray? Or pity him?



Source: [ Vulture ]