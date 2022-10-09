Betsy Braddock gets her own Captain Britain title in 2023

By George Marston
Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain brings Betsy back to England - for better or worse

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1 cover
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Betsy Braddock is the current Captain Britain, the ancestral protector of England with ties to the intrinsic magic of the land - but does England even want her to be its protector?

The answer seems to be "no," according to the solicitation text for Marvel's just announced Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain five issue limited series, as announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comics Con 2022.

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain is written by Tini Howard with art from Vasco Georgiev and covers by Erica D'Urso, the first of which can be seen here. The limited series launches in February 2023.

Though she's currently on a quest in the Multiversal realm known as the Otherworld, where the seat of Captain Britain's power lies, in the title Knights of X, it seems Betsy's current adventure is about to come to an end. 

This will lead to an all new chapter as she tries to sort out a place for herself and for her brother Brian Braddock, her predecessor as Captain Britain and the current Captain Avalon, with Britain seemingly actively rejecting the presence of a mutant in the role of its ancestral protector.

"No one wants a mutant menace carrying the shield of Captain Britain, and Betsy’s made more than a few enemies along her way," reads Marvel's solicitation for Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1. "Quest-less and country-less, Betsy must define a role for herself."

