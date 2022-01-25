Super Bowl TV deals 2022: save big on some of the best screens going

The Super Bowl TV deals come around every year and present a welcome chance to get some of the best in the business - whatever you're into - for less. Given the sales madness has calmed down over the holiday period after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday chaos, a new wave of 4K TV sales is definitely welcome. For football fans, there's nothing better than bagging a great Super Bowl TV and enjoying the big game on a new panel, while for others, these price cuts just see some of the best come down in price and could even present a chance to get one of the best gaming TVs, or best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less.

To provide abroad overview, every year the Super Bowl TV deals have something for everyone, spanning a range of budgets. Maybe you want a huge screen pushing past the 75-inch barrier or something in the super popular 55-inch range? If you want the best of the best then you'll find plenty of OLED options, but we've got you covered for some cheaper 4K models too.

The deals always start early, sell well, and ramp up toward the big day, so one the one hand there's time to make a decision, but on the other we recommend striking while the iron is hot when you see a tempting or solid deal.

If you'd prefer to shop the wider selections of Super Bowl TV deals yourself we can point you directly to the best retailer sales below, but we've picked out a few highlights for you too.

The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales

Ok, let's dive into the best Super Bowl deals of 2021. We'll start with some of our favorite picks from the world of OLED and QLED TVs as these are excellent for fast-moving sports and gaming. Further down the page, we'll pull out some other highlights for a range of different sizes.

Super Bowl TV deals: the best OLED & QLED offers

Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - This is a wild discount on Samsung's premiere 8K TV from 2021. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, for a super-low price, then this is the TV you've been looking for.



Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $3,500 $2,699.99 at Samsung

Save $800 - One step down from the top-tier QN900A is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof but whose budget can't quite stretch to the TV above, the QN800A (at $800 off) will have your back for a long while from now.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,800 $1,299.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself, and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too: the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for an enormous $500 less than normal right now.



Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 $1,099.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - The QN85A is just a step below the flagship QN90A and offers exceptional bang for buck value. If you're looking to go premium with a Samsung TV deal this January and want to just shave some dollars off the price tags where possible, then choosing this model is a sure-fire way to do that and still maintain quality.

Samsung Q60A 4K TV (55-inch) | $850 $699.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - This is the pick of the bunch away from the premium end of Samsung's spectrum. Offering just exceptional value for money, this 55-inch beauty is a great TV and will offer that superb Samsung image quality while not breaking the bank.



Super Bowl TV deals: 55 - 65-inch TVs

Hisense 55U6G ULED 4K TV | 55-inch | $459.99 at Amazon

This is a whole lot of TV for your money here, and what's more it comes straight from Hisense's ULED range so you're getting great bang for buck value with the quality it offers.



Hisense 65" H6510G 4K TV | $500 $4499.99 at Best Buy

An absolute steal. A 65" beast from Hisense for less than $450. This will put to shame many other purchases right now, and there won't be many others offering the kind of dollar to inch ratio that this one does.

Super Bowl TV deals: 75-inch and up

Hisense U9DG ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $3,000 $1999.99 at Best Buy

Save $1000 - A massive saving on a massive TV; this is a great Super Bowl TV deal for those looking to go big this year. Wall-fillers are great to save on at this time of year, and this price cut of a whole 33% or one thousand dollars is excellent.



TCL 75-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $900 $599.99 at Best Buy

Need a solid 4K set that also works as an all-in-one entertainment package? With $300 off, this wall-filling TCL Smart TV is ideal for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.



Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K TV | $1,000 $629.99 at Best Buy

Television maker Hisense has successfully gone from offering budget TV options to reaching into the upper end of the market with higher-grade screens. This is one of those, with a wall-filling size to boot, and today a big price cut too with a last-minute cut of a further $370 compared to a few days ago.



Samsung 82-inch TU6950 Series 4K TV | $1,500 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

And if you want to fill that wall with some Samsung goodness in time for the big game, then at the new low price, this 6000-series Samsung 4K TV is a great contender and also has $375 off. The bang to buck ratio is absurdly strong here.



Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,850 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the best bang for buck in terms of screen-inches for your money, then Hisense offers a great range of TVs that do that, and this is one such TV. A frankly ridiculous wall-filling 85-inch television can be yours and with a whopping $350 off the price.



Samsung 85-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV | $2,000 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Wall fillers are getting more and more tempting every year and this terrific screen from Samsung really highlights that. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality, and with a massive $300 off its price right now, you can be sure of its value.



Super Ball TV deals: Small sizes

TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $350 $299.99 at Amazon

And if you'd prefer to keep it on a budget this year, then this is quite frankly an outrageous price for a solid, decent-seize 4K television. Ideal second or third screen material.

Insignia 32-inch Full HD TV | $170 $149.99 at Best Buy

Yeah, we know it's only HD, but if you're looking for a quick solution to the problem of a screen-less room, and with barely spending at all for a television then this is it. Mad, not for everyone, but still a deal.

Super Ball TV deals: Projectors

Hisense L9G TriChroma Ultra Short Throw Projector | $6,500 $4,999 at Amazon

Save $1,500 - A huge saving on this absolute beast of a short throw projector. That short-throw factor means it can be placed closer to a wall than you might well think, so the potential for replacing a TYV really is there space-wise. Plus, this is the projector's lowest ever price!

