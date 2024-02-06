How many of the best games of 2024 have you had the chance to play? The new year has only just begun and we've already started to see some fantastic new games land, including one of the best fighting games of this console generation. Looking at the long list of new games for 2024 , it's likely to be another historic year for video games, which is why we want to help you cut through the noise and find your next interactive obsession.

Our living list of the best games of 2024 will catalog every video game that earns a review score of 3.5 stars or above. You can click this link to learn more about how we score on GamesRadar+ , but suffice to say that we believe that "good games are worth playing" around here. Naturally, not every new release will meet the threshold for inclusion on this list, nor are we able to review every game that is released in any given year. But this page is where you're find our strongest picks for Game of the Year contenders.

You should also keep your eyes on GR+ for other recommendations. You can find the rest of our game reviews here – which is also where you'll find titles that we aren't quite ready to score, such as with our Palworld Early Access review . There's also our Indie Spotlight series which shines a light on excellent titles that may have slipped your radar each week, and our editorial team always has something to say about the most interesting new releases of the year. With all that said, you'll want to keep reading on to find our pick of the best games of 2024 so far, and be sure to keep coming back to find more spotlights of the greatest video games of the year that you absolutely shouldn't miss.

Tekken 8 – 5/5

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Genre: Fighting

The competition for the fighting game throne has never been fiercer. Capcom and WB. Games went all out last year, as you can learn in our respective Street Fighter 6 review and Mortal Kombat 1 review , but developer Bandai Namco isn't one to shy away from a good fight. Tekken 8 is yet further proof that we're in a new Golden Age for the fighting game genre, an absolutely stunning 3D brawler that matches an awesome roster with true technical precision. It's fast, it's frenetic, and it's a bloody excellent time that takes full advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Learn more in our full Tekken 8 review , where the game earned itself a coveted 5 stars out of 5 rating.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – 4/5

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Genre: Metroidvania

It's been a little over a decade since Ubisoft paid the Prince of Persia franchise any real attention, and the publisher delivered one of the strongest installments in the series to date this year. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a sprawling metroidvania which follows Sargon, a new hero protagonist, in his attempt to rescue the prince from a bunch of shadowy time bandits. With plenty of shortcuts to pursue and secret rooms to uncover the interconnected map is a thing of beauty, but it's the challenging platforming puzzles and demanding combat encounters that really steal the show.

Learn more in our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review , where the game earned 4 stars out of 5.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 4/5

(Image credit: Sega)

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Genre: JRPG

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is going to consume a hell of a lot of your life. It's another sprawling JRPG from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, one which generously trots the globe as new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and Yakuza royalty Kazuma Kiryu go off in search of friends, family, and the answers to some of life's most challenging questions. I made that sound pretty dark, didn't I? Well, you can also call a combination of crustaceans into battle to help you defeat a giant shark, or stick street thugs into the backseat of an out-of-control taxi cab to deal them maximum damage. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a lot of heart and humor, and an undeniably out of control combat system.

Learn more in our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review , where the game scored 4 stars out of 5.

