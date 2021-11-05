Football Manager 2022 logo packs and how to install them

Football Manager 2022 logo packs are essential if you want get FM 22 looking just like the real thing. In no time at all, you're able to download the best-looking badges so everything from the Premier League to the Champions League and beyond looks suitably authentic. Sounds like hard work, right? It isn’t. Honest. Simply follow our guide below – along with a few pointers on the best places to look in search of the best FM 22 logo packs – and you’ll be on your way.

(Image credit: TCM)

Now, before you begin, you need to install WinRAR (or equivalent software) so you can extract the files once they’re downloaded to the relevant Football Manager folders.

The second thing you’ll need to do before even downloading a logo pack is to head to the following location in your directory: My Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2022.

From there, add a new folder and name it ‘Graphics’. Within that folder, create another and call it ‘Logos’. You can do the same thing if you’re downloading kits too. Simply create another folder called, you guessed it, ‘Kits.’

Once you’ve downloaded the logo pack of choice (we have a small selection for you to get started just down below), you then need to open the files with WinRAR and extract them to the newly-made ‘Logos’ folder.

Next, you can boot up Football Manager 2022. Load up a game and click the ‘FM’ button in the top right-hand corner of your screen and select ‘Preferences’ in the drop-down menu. Search for ‘Skin’ sub-heading and ensure only ‘Reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences’ is ticked of the four options.

All you need to do now is click confirm. If the confirm option is greyed out, just click ‘Reload Skin.’

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Sort It Out SI has the best directory for FM 2022 logo packs this year. Included there is the brilliant catch-all TCM Logos, which offers a whopping 60,000 badges. There are also the ‘Standard Logos’ pack for those looking for something a bit more up to date (not a huge amount has changed since TCM’s last update, mind) or Metallic Logos for a bit of extra sheen to proceedings.

Want to do some additional customisation? Then skip on over to our Football Manager 2022 facepacks guide.