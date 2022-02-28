Marvel's Kevin Feige honors Benedict Cumberbatch at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kevin Feige honored Benedict Cumberbatch as the Marvel actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 as the time-bending Doctor Strange. He reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Before joining the MCU, Cumberbatch was perhaps best known for his starring role in the BBC series Sherlock, which earned him both critical acclaim and numerous British Academy Television Award nominations. It was announced in 2020 that the actor would get his own star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, an honor given to some of the world's most iconic performers.

Kevin Feige to Benedict Cumberbatch: "You were an amazing Hamlet. You were an incredible Sherlock Holmes. You were the second best Khan ever... But to us, you deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest & the only Doctor Stephen Strange" https://t.co/OXdlS1KrO0 pic.twitter.com/NNSHWjhDtjFebruary 28, 2022 See more

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige honored Cumberbatch with a heartwarming speech ahead of the star's reveal.

"There's so many roles you've played, Benedict, that have made you worthy of this prestigious honor," Feige began. "You were an amazing Hamlet. You were an incredible Sherlock Holmes. You were the second best Khan ever. You were brilliant in all the iconic roles. But to us, and to millions around the globe, you deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest, and the only Doctor Stephen Strange."

Feige went on to say that the actor has turned the character of Doctor Strange into an icon, having appeared in three out of the six highest-grossing films of all time.

He ended his speech by calling Cumberbatch the "anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" and "the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the multiverse."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.