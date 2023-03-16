Ben Affleck says he's not interested in directing a DC movie under James Gunn's leadership

Despite rumors of directing a potential film for Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC Slate, Ben Affleck wants nothing to do with it.

"I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn't want to go in and direct in the way they're doing that. I'm not interested in that."

Affleck clarified that he was previously interested in directing a Batman movie, after having starred in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, but that his Justice League experience changed his mind.

"[That] made me go: 'I'm out. I never want to do any of this again. I'm not suited.' That was the worst experience I've ever seen in a business which is full of some shitty experiences," Affleck explained. "You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth."

Justice League had a troubled production, with director Zack Snyder leaving the film during production following the death of his daughter. After Joss Whedon took over and reshot much of the movie, the film was released to mixed reviews and barely broke even at the box office. The 'Snyder Cut' of the film was much more well-received, and released due to intense fan demand.

