Michael Keaton is back as the ghost with the most in first trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2

The first trailer for Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice 2 has arrived – and "ready" is an understatement.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, gives us our first look at Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid. But perhaps the most exciting thing (at least for us Burton goths) is seeing Winona Ryder's reprisal of Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, and, of course, Michael Keaton's return as the ghost with the most.

In the Beetlejuice 2 teaser trailer, we see the Deetz gals attending a funeral. This cuts to Astrid entering that fateful attic and unveiling the model of the town built long ago by the Maitlands. Lydia comes running, but it's too late – Astrid has already summoned Beetlejuice, who simply says, "The juice is loose."

The sequel's official title is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is a direct reference to the Blood Mary-esque way that the 'bio-exorcist' is summoned. Tim Burton directs from a script penned by Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

The flagship film was a critical and commercial success, bringing in over $74 million at the global box office against a budget of $15 million and winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup. The film also spawned an animated series that aired on ABC and Fox in 1989 (which I proudly own on VHS) and a 2018 Broadway Musical that is still touring in both the US and the UK.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.