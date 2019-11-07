Beat the Black Friday rush and get one of the best TVs for gaming at its lowest ever price

If you were interested in a shiny and new cheap gaming TV deal to get in time for the holiday season, then Walmart are currently offering one of our favorites for its lowest ever price. This is a deal likely to beat most of the Black Friday TV deals we'll see later this month, too. Now that I've hyped it up for you, here it is: Walmart has slashed the price of the Samsung RU8000 4K TVs by up to 45%. Our pick of the bunch is the 55-inch variant, which you can snap up right now for just $547.99. That is silly cheap for a TV of that size and quality, and saves you $452. However, as I mentioned, the price cuts are across all size of the range: the 75-inch behemoth is down to $1,297.99 (saving you $902); the 65-inch panel is cut down to $797.99 (a discount of $602); and the (big) baby of the bunch, the 49-incher, is down to $497.99 (a $302 saving). If you want to go Full Ridiculous, the wall-sized 82-incher is down to an alarmingly respectable price of $1,797.99 (which represents a discount of a mere $1,402. These are the TVs' lowest ever prices.

To be more specific, the RU8000 TVs are excellent. The 55-inch variant sits at number three on our best gaming TVs guide. And for good reason. In terms of the technical soundness of the panels, these TVs are the best of the lot when not counting the premium QLED or OLED panels. Plus, considering those models demand much higher price tags, the RU8000 models offer serious bang for buck as they are the best TVs for those not lucky enough to have a mega budget.

On top of the general affordability factor, it is a model from this year, so it's right up to date, and has the refinements and tech that are the latest to come from Samsung. These include built-in FreeSync that will help smooth out the frames and gameplay, particularly faster shooters, and Samsung's own Game Enhancer mode, which does a solid enough job of boosting game performance - and appearance - for a TV. Overall, the RU8000 of whatever size is a quality TV for gaming and watching, and it's from a trusted manufacturer so you know what you're getting. And at these prices, what you're getting is supremely good value, even before the Black Friday game deals come along at the end of this month.

