Bayonetta 1 Switch edition gets delayed on its release date in Europe

Bayonetta's first physical release on Nintendo Switch has been delayed in Europe.

Although Bayonetta's first Switch physical edition (opens in new tab) was released as planned on Friday in most regions of the world, including the States, players in Europe and the UK discovered on release day that it would now be delayed until "the first half of October".

"We are now aiming to release the physical edition of Bayonetta in the first half of October, exclusively on My Nintendo Store," Nintendo explained (opens in new tab) on the day the game was supposed to go on sale. "Please stay tuned for more info. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Nintendo did not explain why the game had been delayed, gave a new date, nor offered up any compensation for frustrated fans on this side of the pond.

Up until now, the original Bayonetta game was only available on Switch via digital download, which meant Bayonetta fans who prefer to own physical cartridges rather than download codes were torn between owning it digitally or not being able to play it at all on their Nintendo handheld console.

Of course, it's not the only Bayonetta release coming up! It's not long now until Bayonetta 3 arrives: it's launching for the Nintendo Switch on October 28, which also happens to be the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), too. And this one can be played with grandma in the room; Bayonetta 3 has a nudity filter - called Naïve Angel Mode (opens in new tab) - for the first time in the series.

Did you catch the brand new Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab) trailer that dropped at the Nintendo Direct presentation the other week? PlatinumGames' highly-anticipated sequel had a trailer at the Nintendo Direct on September 13, showing everything we've come to expect from the stylish threequel so far, including Bayonetta taking out man-made bioweapons and Bayonetta's attitude change which sees her fighting for humanity rather than herself this time.

Inaba, the current overall studio head at PlatinumGames, also recently revealed that the developer is busy working on a mysterious brand-new IP (opens in new tab). The president specifically highlighted the new IP as a large-scale project, which meant that the developer was busy hiring more workers to meet the project's demands.