Bayonetta 1's Switch physical edition goes on sale next week

Good news, Bayonetta fans: we're now less than seven days away from being able to pick up a physical version of Bayonetta on Nintendo Switch.

Up until now, the original Bayonetta game was only available on Switch via digital download, which meant Bayonetta fans who prefer to own physical cartridges rather than download codes were torn between owning it digitally or not being able to play it at all on their Nintendo console.

"Smashing! The physical version of #Bayonetta, the first game in the Bayonetta series, is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 9/30!" Nintendo of America helpfully reminded us in a tweet.

Smashing! The physical version of #Bayonetta, the first game in the Bayonetta series, is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 9/30! pic.twitter.com/A81X8K4dotSeptember 23, 2022 See more

The physical version of Bayonetta will be available to buy from September 30, 2022.

Of course, it's not the only Bayonetta release coming up! It's not long now until Bayonetta 3 arrives: it's launching for the Nintendo Switch on October 28, which also happens to be the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), too. And this one can be played with grandma in the room; Bayonetta 3 has a nudity filter - called Naïve Angel Mode (opens in new tab) - for the first time in the series.

Did you catch the brand new Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab) trailer that dropped at the Nintendo Direct presentation the other week? PlatinumGames' highly-anticipated sequel had a trailer at the Nintendo Direct on September 13, showing everything we've come to expect from the stylish threequel so far, including Bayonetta taking out man-made bioweapons and Bayonetta's attitude change which sees her fighting for humanity rather than herself this time.

Inaba, the current overall studio head at PlatinumGames, also recently revealed that the developer is busy working on a mysterious brand-new IP (opens in new tab). The president specifically highlighted the new IP as a large-scale project, which meant that the developer was busy hiring more workers to meet the project's demands.