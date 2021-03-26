Battlefield 6 could get its own Warzone-like F2P mode, judging by this leaked survey

A Battlefield 6 survey may give us some insights into new and returning features EA and DICE have planned for their next multiplayer shooter.

The survey has circulated around the Battlefield community, with YouTuber Lossy sharing some screenshots from the survey itself. While some of the survey questions are the usual "would you buy this game Y/N", others ask for feedback about specific aspects of the game. Here are four such points from the survey Lossy shared:

Free-to-play game mode

Map updates (existing map changing part of its components)

Battle Pass (progression system to unlock cosmetic content in a free and a premium line)

Guild/Clan system (invite or join a group of up to 100 people to help connect and play with them through features like Clan chat, Clan challenges, Clan stats etc.)

As Lossy points out, Battlefield already has a Clan-like system with Platoons, so this wouldn't really be new. The biggest change would be the addition of a free-to-play game mode, which could potentially be a competitor to Call of Duty: Warzone .

Also keep in mind that this isn't the same as confirmation of these elements appearing in the game, though EA and DICE probably have their plans pretty well set if Battlefield 6 is going to make its holiday 2021 release window. These survey responses could be used to help EA plan out which parts of the game it should focus on promoting leading up to launch, or shape elements that will be focused on after the game arrives.