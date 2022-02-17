Battlefield 2042 disappointment blamed on Halo Infinite and COVID-19

The disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042 has been acknowledged by EA, which puts the blame partially on Halo Infinite and COVID-19.

In a new report from XFire.com, it's claimed that EA chief studios officer Laura Miele held a townhall-style forum earlier this week to discuss the reception of Battlefield 2042. In a call that apparently lasted around 20 minutes, Miele and other EA executives discussed why Battlefield 2042's launch last November has been so disappointing.

For Miele, it reportedly comes down to two key things: Halo Infinite, and COVID-19. Miele believes that while the "the early critical reception was good" to Battlefield 2042, the surprise launch of Halo Infinite, whose multiplayer component released without warning on November 15, just a few days before Battlefield 2042 would eventually launch on November 19.

Another aspect of Battlefield 2042's poor launch is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Miele. The EA chief studios officer highlighted the working from home environments as being particularly challenging during Battlefield 2042's development, adding that it produced more " new variables in development than we have ever experienced before."

There's been plenty of talk from consumers and developers alike on Battlefield 2042 since it launched last year. A refund petition gained over 100,000 signatures earlier this month, and a former Battlefield 3 lead revealed he was "astonished" by the "missteps" of the new game. Nonetheless, EA stated it's "fully committed" to improving Battlefield 2042 with new updates over the coming months.

