EA says it's "fully committed" to improving Battlefield 2042

EA has revealed that it doesn't believe Battlefield 2042 met expectations at launch, but says it's "fully committed" to making it a better game.

The publisher took the time to address Battlefield 2042's controversial launch during its Q3 earnings call. "We did have a challenge in Q3 as the launch of Battlefield 2042 did not meet expectations," said CEO Andrew Wilson. He suggests that challenges stemming from pandemic-related remote work contributed to the less-than stellar state of the game at launch.

"Developing this game with our teams working from home for nearly two years ultimately proved to be challenging," He added. "Through our processes for testing and preparation, we believed the experience was ready to be put into our players’ hands. We launched with strong stability, however, as more players experienced the full game, it became clear that there were unanticipated performance issues that we would need to address. Some of the design choices we made with the game also did not resonate with everyone in our community."

Despite its stumbles, EA isn't ready to give up on Battlefield 2042, with Wilson teasing big improvements "in the coming weeks." He also cites the delay of season 1 as a way for the developers to focus on fixing the base game.

"We are fully committed to realizing the full potential of this game, and fully committed to our Battlefield fans. We have already implemented a series of major updates to the game, and there is more to be done. Players can expect meaningful updates to continue in the weeks ahead, and we are shifting the first season of live service content to early summer as we work closely with our community to evolve and improve the core experience in Battlefield 2042."

