Batman Day 2020 date and socially distant plans revealed

DC has confirmed that Batman Day will return once again on the third Saturday in September - September 19, 2020, to be exact.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Batman Day festivities are primarily those you can do while social distancing.

(Image credit: DC)

The marquee feature appears to be a 'Batman and the Riddler' theme for Google's GPS navigation software Waze - including turn-by-turn directions with the animated voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy or the Riddler, voiced by Wally Wingert. Waze users can customize their mood or vehicle inside the app with this theme as well. This option will be available from now through October 31 in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

In partnership with RAM Racing, DC has also organized the Batman Virtual 5K/10K Run, which has just been launched.

(Image credit: DC)

"The Batman Virtual Run allows participants to run their own race during the day or under the darkness of night (but with reflective gear for safety!)," reads DC's description. "Registered participants will receive an exclusive collection of Batman-branded gear, including a premium quarter-zip pullover, finisher’s medal, cap, and more."

DC's two current mobile games, Injustice 2 Mobile and DC Legends, are also taking part.

Injustice 2 Mobile will have new Batman Areas, as well as a special Classic Batman Invasion Event. Users will also be given a free Batman Day gift, and there will be sales on various in-game chests and bundles.

Over in DC Legends, September 19 will have a special Batman Day-themed sale - as well as a "special treat."

The long-running MMO DC Universe Online will have two free items: a special in-game Batman form change trinket, and a new Riddler-inspired aura.

(Image credit: DC)

DC is also organizing an online mystery of sorts, which will begin on Twitter the day before Batman Day.

"Fans can also team up with Batman to protect Gotham City in a series of digital activities, such as joining the celebration on social media and helping Batman to piece together a series of clues left behind by the Riddler," reads DC's announcement. "If you can decode these mischievous hints, you'll unlock exclusive, limited-time reveals! The adventure begins when the virtual Bat-Signal lights up at 12PM PT, September 18, on the @DCComics Twitter."

The HBO Max streaming service's DC brand hub will be re-branded with a Batman 'takeover' September 18 and 19.

Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Hot Topic, and more will have special 'Batman Day' themed displays as well. New products from LEGO, SpinMaster, and Funko will be rolled out for the event as well.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

In Japan, Uniqlo UT will be launching a series of t-shirts and hoodies with art from the late artist Jean-Michael Basquiat featuring Batman and other DC characters.

One of Italy's Cartoon Network channels, CN+1, will be taken over by Batman-themed programming beginning on September 14.

Other activities organized by DC include DC superhero and supervillain playlists on Spotify, free digital comics, and free activity kits for kids.ed and live-action films.

No formal comic book events outside of free digital comics have been announced, but 2019's Batman Day was notable for the announcement of the then-upcoming creative team of DC's Batman title - James Tynion IV and Tony S. Daniel.

This year's Batman Day will also, coincidentally, take place one week after the second DC FanDome event.

Begin your Batman Day celebration early by making sure you've read all of the best Batman stories.