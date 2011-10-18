Batman: Arkham City Riddler guide - how to find and solve every Riddler challenge

Just because you beat the game doesn't mean you're done with Batman: Arkham City. The devious Riddler has returned, and once again he's brought a slew of trophies, riddles and puzzles for the Caped Crusader to figure out. Fortunately, finding all the collectibles in Arkham City is just as fun as it was before, but if you want to grab them all quickly, we've assembled a comprehensive guide to help you outwit Edward Nigma.

Cameras are indicated on the map for each area, they're easy to spot once you're near them so we haven't included images of each. Just check the map for their locations.

Table of Contents:

Harley Quinn's Revenge

Harley Quinn's Revenge is a post-launch DLC epilogue. Check out our complete collectibles guide for the DLC.