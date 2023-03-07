Barry season 4 trailer sees Bill Hader behind bars

HBO has released the first trailer for season 4 of Barry – and announced that the fourth season will be the show's last.

The teaser trailer sees our antihero Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) in prison following the dark and chaotic events of season 3. While behind bars, Barry hallucinates his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) before seeing his former handler and friend Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) – though Fuches and Barry may very well be actual inmates in the same prison. We also briefly see NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and hear Gene reassure Barry via phone call before he makes a threat to someone off camera: "So help me God, if I get out of here, I’m coming for you."

"What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways," Hader, star and co-creator, told Variety (opens in new tab), "but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4."

Hader and Alec Berg penned the fourth and final season, with Hader directing every single episode. Per Variety, season 4 was written back in 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on the third season, Hader and Berg wrote season 4 and then went back and rewrote season 3.

Barry season 4 is set to hit HBO on April 16. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.