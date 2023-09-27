Baldur's Gate 3's top 20 most popular multiclass builds revealed: Rogue/Ranger is king, but Barbarian/Fighter is close, and everyone's a Paladin

The most popular multiclass combinations in Baldur's Gate 3 have been revealed, and I can't say I'm shocked at the top spot.

Larian Studios has published a new feature on the PlayStation Blog, delving into the top 20 multiclass combinations in Baldur's Gate 3. Combining a Fighter and a Warlock, or your typical Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin with a Sorcerer, aren't popular combos, but Rogue/Ranger and Barbarian/Fighter combinations take the top two spots, respectively.

Combine classes in Baldur's Gate 3 to create versatile (sometimes weird) character builds.Larian Studios devs detail some of their favorite builds: https://t.co/CnxmGVf1IP pic.twitter.com/BAAoZ58AoZSeptember 27, 2023 See more

Admittedly, a Rogue combined with a Ranger as the most popular class in Baldur's Gate 3 makes perfect sense. With weaker physical stats than the likes of a Barbarian, you can stand back and pelt enemies with spells and arrows from a distance, while taking advantage of the Rogue's Persuasion and conversation-effecting stats to make enemies off themselves in some scenarios.

By that token, combining a Barbarian and a Fighter is also a no-brainer. This is sort of the archetype that I've molded Karlach into in my playthrough - she's someone who can take to the frontlines and soak up damage, while also being able to lash out at enemies with multiple strikes per turn. If you haven't experimented with a Barbarian or a Fighter yet, I'd highly recommend it.

Elsewhere in the feature, Larian delves into some of their personal choices for the most powerful builds in the RPG. For example, a great way to build a Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock is to commit to the Pact of the Blade, so Paladins can tap into multiple strikes per turn by exploiting the Deepened Pact feature at level five.

The Rogue/Mage multiclass also sounds brilliant. Particularly, a Thief Rogue can unleash both spells and unarmed attacks in a single turn, and towards the end of Baldur's Gate 3, you can put two levels into the Fighter for the Action Surge ability, granting you up to 12 attacks per turn. That's pretty mind-blowing for a character adept in close-quarters battles.

