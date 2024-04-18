Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 will add "improved evil endings" even if you're not playing Dark Urge, and cross-play and photo mode are on their way too

Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 is in the works, and it sounds like it's going big on evil endings for the game, even if you aren't playing as the Dark Urge.

Today, April 18, Larian took to the Steam forums to post a big update for Baldur's Gate 3 players discussing, among other things, the studio's plans for its next RPG. The post firstly begins by celebrating the RPG's record-breaking recent sweep of the BAFTA Game Awards 2024, as it won awards for narrative, performer in a supporting role, music, the 'Player's Choice Award,' and even the prestigious game of the year award.

Turning to the future though, the Steam post dishes out lots of details for the forthcoming Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3. Chiefly, there's "improved evil endings" for the RPG with "even darker conclusions," which sound terrifying, and these endings will even be available to those who haven't gone all-in on the evil path by choosing to play as the Dark Urge.

There's then a teaser for two brand new evil cutscenes in patch seven, including characters being hit by a mind-numbing spell, and the Dark Urge wandering through a sinister field of corpses, all shadowed by an eclipse. These look suitably worrying for "evil" endings, and all the new cutscenes will receive brand new music from celebrated composer Borislav Slavov.

A big focus for patch seven is bugs, and how Larian fixes them. Mainly, Jaheira not following the player's group and Wyll's cold greetings will be fixed, and missing narration concerning the Dark Urge and Gortash will also be returned in the patch. There's more than just these bugs being fixed though, so don't despair if Larian hasn't highlighted an issue you're aware of.

Additionally though, Larian will put on a brand new closed beta on PC for patch seven before it goes live, offering a limited number of players the chance to play it early. This is mainly because Larian wants to change up the way it approaches bug fixes and quality assurance for big updates, and we'll hear more about the beta in the "coming weeks."

Finally, patch seven will introduce official modding tools for Baldur's Gate 3. We'll be able to change up the RPG's visuals, animations, sounds, and statistics however we want, so if you've ever wanted to give modding Baldur's Gate 3 a go but never knew where to begin, this could well be your best opportunity.

"And yes, we are also actively working on bringing cross-play and a Photo Mode to Baldur’s Gate 3, but the work required to bring these to you means that these additions will likely be further down the road," the Steam post for new additions concludes. A Photo Mode is an incredibly exciting prospect, although we don't yet know when we'll see it in-game.

D&D owner Hasbro is already "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and hopes "it's not another 25 years" before it comes out.