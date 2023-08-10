How to find Mol's hideout in Baldur's Gate 3 and get your stolen stuff back

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

Mol and her thieving tiefling urchins have a secret hideout in Emerald Grove

Baldur's Gate 3 Mol
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

If you're looking for Mol's hideout in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll have to pass a perception check and spot the cave entrance. Chances are you've had your stuff stolen by her merry band of thieves, or maybe you've been sent to see Mol after protecting a child from harpies. Either way, you'll be looking for the same person: head of the Emerald Grove tiefling thieves, Mol.

This early-stage Baldur's Gate 3 NPC will come up again later on – we know for a fact that Mol makes an appearance at the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3's second act, but where is her hideout in Emerald Grove? Here's a quick guide to finding Mol and getting acquainted with her crew.

Where to find Mol in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Mol

(Image credit: Larian Studios)
Baldur's gate 3 build guides

Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin | Baldur's Gate 3 Bard | Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock | Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer | Baldur's Gate 3 Monk | Baldur's Gate 3 Druid | Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard

The best way to find Mol is to get the codeword. In Emerald Grove, just down a sandy path leading to your left as you come down the stairs near the Sacred Pool, you'll find a beach. After noting the pretty melody being sung somewhere in the distance, talk to the tiefling boy and help him defeat the harpies when they attack. This will win you some brownie points with Mol, as she's always looking out for the children of Emerald Grove and keeping an eye on how you treat them. The child will tell you to find another kid called Doni somewhere else in Emerald Grove, and to tell him that you want to see the Dragon's Lair. You can find Doni near the Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox, and he's standing right in front of the entrance to Mol's hideout.

Alternatively, you might be looking for Mol because you've had your things stolen. This happens when you fail a perception check while talking to a thief masquerading as a trader. They will direct you to the hole in the wall to speak with Mol, but again, you might need to pass the perception check and speak with Doni to reach it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Staff Writer, GamesRadar+

Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer for global publications TheGamer and TechRadar Gaming before accepting a full-time role at GamesRadar+. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.

See comments