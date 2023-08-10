How to find Mol's hideout in Baldur's Gate 3 and get your stolen stuff back

If you're looking for Mol's hideout in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll have to pass a perception check and spot the cave entrance. Chances are you've had your stuff stolen by her merry band of thieves, or maybe you've been sent to see Mol after protecting a child from harpies. Either way, you'll be looking for the same person: head of the Emerald Grove tiefling thieves, Mol.

This early-stage Baldur's Gate 3 NPC will come up again later on – we know for a fact that Mol makes an appearance at the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3 's second act, but where is her hideout in Emerald Grove? Here's a quick guide to finding Mol and getting acquainted with her crew.

Where to find Mol in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best way to find Mol is to get the codeword. In Emerald Grove, just down a sandy path leading to your left as you come down the stairs near the Sacred Pool, you'll find a beach. After noting the pretty melody being sung somewhere in the distance, talk to the tiefling boy and help him defeat the harpies when they attack. This will win you some brownie points with Mol, as she's always looking out for the children of Emerald Grove and keeping an eye on how you treat them. The child will tell you to find another kid called Doni somewhere else in Emerald Grove, and to tell him that you want to see the Dragon's Lair. You can find Doni near the Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox , and he's standing right in front of the entrance to Mol's hideout.

Alternatively, you might be looking for Mol because you've had your things stolen. This happens when you fail a perception check while talking to a thief masquerading as a trader. They will direct you to the hole in the wall to speak with Mol, but again, you might need to pass the perception check and speak with Doni to reach it.

