Best Baldur's Gate 3 Illithid Powers and Parasite side effects

The Baldur's Gate 3 Illithid powers that come with the Parasite are very powerful, but what's the side effects of using them? What are the downsides of using the Illithid in your brain to control others, especially when one of your character's major goals is to remove the parasite before they become a mind flayer? We'll cover everything you need to know about the Illithid Powers and Mind Flayer Parasite in Baldur's Gate 3 below, including the best powers to pick, and what the potential risks of choosing them are.

Warning: some spoilers for the plot of Baldur's Gate 3 below.

How to unlock Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3

Players can unlock Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3 by killing any enemy who also has a Mind Flayer tadpole parasite in their brain (such as the "True Souls" in the Cult of the Absolute like the Baldur's Gate 3 Minthara boss, or the Flind Gnoll in the Risen Road), and taking the specimen into their inventory. From there, select to "use" the specimen, then open your mind to it in the dialogue that follows.

From this point on you'll be able to unlock further Illithid Powers in the menu (select inventory, then the little Parasite indicator in the top of the window). Each character can unlock a new power by spending a single parasite to do so, with a range of powers to pick from - though some characters, like Lae'zel, will have to be convinced to use them in dialogue, not being a fan of the parasites or the Illithid Mind Flayers.

Unlocking more powers

The brain-like interface in the menu shows numerous powers, but they won't all be choosable from the start. This is actually a skill tree where you start from the middle and work your way outwards, connecting the various "nodes", but the outer rings simply won't be available until a certain point in the story at the end of Act 2, where you meet a character as part of the main plot who gives you a new form of parasite to use, unlocking the final powers. Admittedly, you are under no obligation to access these powers, as it's warned that you'll effectively become half-Illithid in the process, but they are incredibly potent and will be a massive advantage in the fights to come.

Illithid Powers side effects, consequences and downsides

It's heavily implied that the Illithid Powers and parasites will have negative consequences down the road, considering that their original purpose is to turn the player into a Mind Flayer. That's not quite as true as it seems, at least from our experiences so far, and it seems like it's more tied to certain major events in the narrative than general parasite usage.

Here's all the consequences of using Illithid Powers and Parasites, with spoilers to follow:

Using Illithid Powers for the majority of the game will cause certain companions to approve or disapprove, depending on their opinion of the parasites and the gifts they offer.

Accepting and using the Astral-Touched Tadpole to unlock the final tier of Illithid Powers causes the character to be covered in unremovable black veins across their face and abdomen (and risks approval/disapproval from other characters).

Best Illithid Powers

All the best Illithid Powers are in the final tier unlocked through using the Astral-Touched Tadpole, ranging from flight, to creating black holes, to transforming into a Displacer Beast. Any of these powers would be a substantial advantage for any character - combined, they're devastating. That being said, they're not unlocked until a way into the game - and for the first two acts, you're relying on a less dramatic array of Psionic powers. Out of those, these are our preferred picks:

Luck of the Far Realms: Once per long rest, you can turn any regular hit into a critical hit. Amazing for a Rogue's Sneak attack or a Paladin's Smite.

Once per long rest, you can turn any regular hit into a critical hit. Amazing for a Rogue's Sneak attack or a Paladin's Smite. Force Tunnel: Charge forward and push everything in your path away. Best for tanks and melee fighters getting into the fray, but also works as a means for your spellcasters to escape danger quickly.

Charge forward and push everything in your path away. Best for tanks and melee fighters getting into the fray, but also works as a means for your spellcasters to escape danger quickly. Favourable Beginnings: The first attack roll or ability check on any target gets a bonus equal to your proficiency bonus. A nice little passive buff that can help in dialogue, combat or any interaction between.

The first attack roll or ability check on any target gets a bonus equal to your proficiency bonus. A nice little passive buff that can help in dialogue, combat or any interaction between. Psionic Backlash: When an enemy nearby casts a spell, use your reaction to do psychic damage to them that scales to the spell level. Though not hugely damaging, if you're lucky it can shut down a concentration spell the moment it starts.

