Baldur's Gate 3 has beaten Elden Ring to become the best-reviewed PS5 game of all time

After launching on PlayStation yesterday, Baldur's Gate 3 has now overtaken Elden Ring to become the best-reviewed PS5 game of all time.

Baldur's Gate 3 may have only launched on PS5 on September 6, but it's already reached two major milestones. If you head on over to Metacritic 's best PS5 games of all time list, you'll see the Larian Studios RPG sitting proudly at the number one spot with an impressive Metascore of 97 - that's an even higher score than it originally got on PC just over a month ago.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 has now overtaken FromSoftware's huge 2022 hit, Elden Ring, by beating the action RPG's 96 Metascore. The other big hitters in this list include The Witcher 3: Wildhunt, God of War: Ragnarok , Hades, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and many others. It's safe to say that Baldur's Gate 3 is an extremely strong contender for Game of the Year 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highest-rated #PS5 game of all time at 97% 🔥🔥It beat Elden Ring at 96% See more: https://t.co/TJrL25r6Tx pic.twitter.com/RzTFI3REV4September 6, 2023 See more

It's been a busy week for the team at Larian, but it seems they're not ready to relax just yet as Baldur's Gate 3 crossplay for PC and console is in the works , according to the developer.

We could also end up with some Baldur's Gate 3 DLC one day. When asked about the D&D RPG's post-launch plans, the developer revealed the team "want to do more" but that they're not sure what that looks like right now. If that wasn't exciting enough, it's also been recently revealed that Swen Vincke, the Baldur's Gate 3 director, is already working on his next game .