Baldur's Gate 3 crossplay for PC and console is in the works, Larian confirms

Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting crossplay at some point, allowing players on different platforms to adventure together.

Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse confirmed as much in an interview with Eurogamer, although he stopped short of revealing a ship date for the highly requested feature.

"[Crossplay] was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn't be [ready] for launch," Douse said. "It's in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we'd like to get it ready for, we don't want to put a date on it until we're sure."

Baldur's Gate 3 already supports cross-saves, which means you can save your game on one platform and then pick up playing on another platform by loading the same save file. But crossplay, for example, lets someone play Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 together with someone else who's playing it on PC, and until now it wasn't clear if that would ever be possible. Now that we know for sure it's happening, it's a literal game changer for friends who want to play together but bought the game on separate platforms.

Of course, we're still waiting on Baldur's Gate 3 to launch on Xbox Series X/S. Larian recently announced the good news that it had sorted out an issue with split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, paving the way for an Xbox launch sometime this year, but we still don't have a specific date.

Baldur's Gate 3 was already a hit when it landed on PC last month, but it's reviewing even better on PS5.