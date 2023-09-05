Baldur's Gate 3 director is already working on his next game

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says he's already moved on to his "next game," and that his "creative path" with the game "is done now."

In an interview with Dungeons & Dragons, Vincke was asked about what comes next after Baldur's Gate 3. As well as mentioning that he was taking some time for himself, the game director admitted that he's already "busy on the next game" - but also that "I never play my games again when they're finished."

Speaking during PAX West, Vincke said "I woke up in my hotel room, and I called my wife and said 'my Black Hole has arrived', because the PS5 version is shipping, we just uploaded it, so I'm done. So I'm gonna move on to the next game." While other teams at Larian will be continuing with Baldur's Gate 3, "and there's going to be patches and Epilogues," Vincke said that "for me personally, this creative path is done now. I'm closing the chapter."

That idea of the 'Black Hole' is one that Vincke claims many game developers will be familiar with - as the end of one all-consuming project draws near, it can be hard to know what's coming next. For all that adrenaline, however, it's important to try and find some separation, but "you're already thinking about the next thing because you've been sitting on it for some time already, so there's a lot of stuff moving in that direction."

The director doesn't give anything away about that new project. While Larian has made some noises about Baldur's Gate 3 DLC and its desire to "do more" , Vincke's giving away nothing about whether this new game is based in Divinity, D&D, or a completely different franchise. Given the six years that it's taken for Baldur's Gate 3 to come around, it could be quite some time before we find out what he has up his sleeve.

Vincke also revealed that one D&D spell was cut because "it literally would have doubled the size of the game."