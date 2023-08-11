Should you let Astarion bite you in Baldur's Gate 3? Astarion being a vampire spawn who needs to drink blood isn't much of a plot twist, as he's a pale guy with long fangs around whom exsanguinated animals keep showing up - but after a while spent with him you'll wake up to find him leaning over your neck, planning to drink your blood - should you let him? There's multiple outcomes to this choice, some of which are a lot, lot worse than others - but we'll take you through the various results of the Astarion bite choice in Baldur's Gate 3, and what the best option is.

Should you let Astarion bite you and drink your blood in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You should probably let Astarion bite you in Baldur's Gate 3 if you want to advance your relationship, but also make sure he stops before he gets too enthusiastic about it. If you let him, Astarion will get carried away and end up killing your character, so you need to snap him back to his senses at the first available opportunity after that initial bite, using either a Persuasion or Strength check.

After that, Astarion will have the "happy" perk for the next day, where he gets +1 to all checks. However, there's a penalty - your own character will have the "bloodless" quality, and take -1 to all checks. His gain is your loss - but Astarion will also have the Vampire Bite power now, a bonus action attack he can use once per day that lets him damage certain enemies and gain health (as well as the Happy perk) in the process.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission