BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominations are in: Control, Death Stranding, and Disco Elysium dominate

The BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominee list has been released ahead of the awards show on April 2. The awards celebrate the "very best in games" of the past year, with some of the biggest recent games in the line-up. With all sorts of different categories highlighting the variety of different achievements in the world of video games, there are some truly wonderful releases that could go home with a BAFTA trophy next month.

And the awards show is going to be a big one for Hideo Kojima. Not only is Death Stranding nominated in several categories, but BAFTA is awarding Kojima with the Fellowship award, BAFTA's highest individual honour . Other recipients of this particular award include the likes of Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, Doublefine founder Tim Schafer, and Valve's co-founder Gabe Newell, to name a few.

In last year's awards, God of War took home the coveted Best Game award, with other winners including Fortnite for Evolving Game, Florence for Mobile Game, and Nintendo Labo took home two awards for Family Game and Game Innovation.

There are some fantastic games nominated this year, and each category offers some tough competition. Without further ado, here's every game nominated in the BAFTA 2020 Game Awards:

Best Game

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware / Activision

Untitled Goose Game - House House / Panic

British Game

Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters

Heaven's Vault – inkle

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents

Observation - No Code / Devolver Digital

Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments

Total War: Three Kingdoms - The Creative Assembly / SEGA

Debut Game

Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy /Devolver Digital

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Katana Zero - Askiisoft / Devolver Digital

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents

Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio

Evolving Game

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 – Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers – Square Enix

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man's Sky: Beyond - Hello Games

Path of Exile - Grinding Gear Games

Family

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents

Luigi's Mansio 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game - House House / Panic

Vacation Simulator - Owlchemy Labs

Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

Games Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis / 2K

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Kind Words (Lofi Beats to Chill to) - Popcannibal

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix

Neo Cab - Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller Games

Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo

Game Design

Baba Is You - Hempuli Oy

Control – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware / Activision

Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

Multiplayer

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software / 2K

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward / Activision

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo

Tick Tock: A Tale For Two - Other Tales Interactive

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Music

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/ Annapurna Interactive

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – Grezzo / Nintendo

Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

Narrative

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

EE Mobile Game of the Year

Assemble With Care - Ustwo

Call of Duty: Mobile - Timi Studios/Activision

Dead Man's Phone - Electric Noir Studios

Pokemon Go - The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo

Tangle Tower - SFB Games

What the Golf? - Triband

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Perfomer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding

Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Metro Exodus - 4A Games/Deep Silver

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Audio Achievement