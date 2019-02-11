Here's all the BAFTA 2019 winners as Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse take home awards

Award season is well and truly in full swing. But, as the roll-call of BAFTA 2019 winners will attest, it’s not the same old Oscar-bait movies taking home the gongs in what is traditionally the last big stop before the Academy Awards. Instead, we got the female-led love story of The Favourite dominating proceedings, picking up seven awards. There was even time for superheroes to take their bow as both Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse picked up BAFTAs. Black Panther alum Letitia Wright (who plays Shuri in the MCU) even got a Rising Star award, as voted for by the public.

Plus, in a truly historic night, Netflix’s Roma won Best Picture, marking the first time the streaming service has ever won a Best Picture BAFTA. Perhaps in an even bigger shocker, Avengers: Infinity War went empty-handed throughout the night, losing out to an MCU rival for an award in a category many thought it had nailed down. All that and more is in the full BAFTA 2019 winners list down below.

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma - WINNER

A Star is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite - WINNER

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast - Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer) - WINNER

A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili - Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma - WINNER

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo - WINNER

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Director

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER

A Star is Born - Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - WINNER

Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott - WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man - Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Leading Actress

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER

Viola Davis - Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - March Shaiman

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson - WINNER

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody - Newton Thomas Sigel

Cold War - Łukasz Żal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

First Man - Linus Sandgren

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

First Man - Tom Cross

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

Vice - Hank Corwin - WINNER

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

The Favourite - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - WINNER

First Man - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma - Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Bohemian Rhapsody - Julian Day

The Favourite - Sandy Powell - WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Make Up & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody - Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

The Favourite - Nadia Stacey - WINNER

Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore

Stan & Ollie - Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead

Vice - Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst - WINNER

First Man - Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

A Quiet Place - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn

A Star is Born - Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

Black Panther - Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick - WINNER

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

First Man - Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One - Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

British Short Animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse - WINNER

British Short Film

73 Cows - WINNER

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright - WINNER