Back to the Future’s stars have spoken about the chances of fans getting another instalment of the time-hopping franchise.

"I’m not fanatical," Michael J. Fox told Variety (opens in new tab) when asked about a Back to the Future reboot. "Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already."

He continued, "I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

His co-star, Doc Brown actor Christopher Lloyd, is more open to a potential fourth movie – providing the right idea is there.

"I would love to do a sequel, but I think [director] Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes," Lloyd said. "But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film, it might happen."

The Back to the Future trilogy was released across 1985 and 1990, following the adventures of student and wannabe rockstar Marty McFly and his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown in their time-travelling DeLorean.

Since then, a Telltale episodic game adventure – featuring series writer Bob Gale as a contributor – has been released. Most recently, a Back to the Future musical has also proved a major success in London’s West End, with a run on Broadway set to begin imminently.

A new documentary on Michael J. Fox’s life, Still, is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more from the streamer, check out our guide to the best Apple TV shows.