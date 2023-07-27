Back to school sales 2023: all the biggest discounts live now

Back to school sales are already kicking off at a number of retailers and even though we're only just coming up to August there are already some particularly fantastic discounts available. Whether you're on the hunt for new desk accessories, a whole new laptop, or just a pair of headphones to see you through the semester you'll find plenty of tech and essentials on the shelves right now.

We're rounding up all the biggest back to school sales right here, placing a particular emphasis on the tech and accessories you'll need to get the school year started off right. We've scoured the web for all the biggest discounts and brought all that treasure right here.

Just below, you'll find all the retailers with back to school sales live right now, and further down we're rounding up our top picks across laptops, backpacks, headphones, tablets, and more.

The best back to school sales:

Back to school sales: Laptops

HP 14-inch laptop | $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're looking for as cheap a laptop as possible, and you're going to be spending most of your time working in the cloud, we'd recommend taking a look at this $40 discount on the super budget HP laptop. The 14-inch display is far better than the usual 11.6-inch screens we see in this price point. Specs: Intel Celeron N4120 | 4GB RAM | 64GB eMMC



Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop | $429.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - The 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD inside this Asus Vivobook will comfortably see you through everyday school work. If run through more demanding workflows you might need something a little more considerable, but for $249.99 this is looking like an excellent buy. Specs: Intel 11th Gen i3 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD

HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This convertible HP touchscreen laptop is already well priced in Best Buy's back to school sales, but you can also claim six months of Norton 360 Deluxe protection and a one month Game Pass membership with this offer. That's on top of the $300 discount down to $499.99. Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD



Dell G16 16.1-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,249.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $350 - If you're looking to double up your school laptop for some gaming time, the Dell G16 is particularly cheap right now. There's $350 off this RTX 3050 Ti configuration today, dropping the $1,249.99 spec down to $899.99. Specs: Intel 12th Gen i7 | 16GB RAM | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 512GB SSD



Back to school sales: Backpacks

Fortnite backpack | $19.99 $15.99 at Target

Save $4 - It's a smaller saving, but if you're after a Fortnite kids backpack you can shave that $19.99 MSRP down a little at Target. This 18-inch bag is fully padded, with a main pocket, additional pouch on the front, and a top handle.



Ugrace 15.6-inch laptop backpack | $41.99 $22.79 at Amazon

Save $19.20 - If you're going for more of a vintage look, this Ugrace laptop backpack is 46% off at Amazon right now. Not only does it offer six compartments for all your gadgets, but there's a built in USB charging port in here as well.



Matein 15.6-inch laptop backpack | $39.96 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $15.97 - This is our favorite laptop backpack for students, and it's just over $15 off in Amazon's back to school sales. That means you're picking up plenty of pockets and all the protection your 15.6-inch laptop needs for just $23.99.



Pikachu backpack + pencil case + lunch bag set | $49.99 $35.09 at Amazon

Save $14 - This Pikachu set is $14 off at Amazon right now, perfect if you want to set a little one off with all the right kit in one go. You'll find 22% off on the Amazon page itself, with an additional 10% discount applied via coupon.



Kipling Seoul small backpack | $109 $63.99 at Target

Save $45 - These backpacks are pricey, but if you're just transporting your tablet to and from class, and you want to do so in style, this $45 discount is working hard for you at Target.



Back to school sales: Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB) | $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - With the S Pen included, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the cheapest way to pick up a solid tablet for handwritten notes. Best Buy has a $100 discount on this 128GB model in its latest back to school sales as well.



Apple iPad 9th generation (64GB) | $329 $279 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're going down the Apple route, you'll find a $50 discount on the 9th generation iPad at Amazon right now. While we have seen this tablet down at $249 in the past, that's still an excellent discount.



Apple iPad Air (64GB) | $599 $499 at Amazon

Save $100 - The product page may lead you to believe the M1 iPad Air is $559, but Amazon's back to school sales have added an extra $59.01 discount to this model at checkout. That means you're grabbing the latest device for its lowest price ever.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) | $699.99 $562.04 at Amazon

Save $137 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but Amazon has beaten them to it with an extra $37 off its stock. If you're after a solid mid-range Android workhorse, we'd recommend jumping on this offer.



Back to school sales: Headphones

Sony noise cancelling headphones | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - If you're not fussed about a wireless connection, these budget Sony headphones will see you through cabled audio on a budget. Best Buy's back to school sales have a $10 discount, dropping that $50 MSRP down to $39.99.



Skullcandy wireless noise cancelling headphones | $49.99 $42.99 at Walmart

Save $7 - It's a smaller saving, but these are some of the cheapest wireless noise cancelling headphones actually worth buying right now. Walmart's $7 discount is netting you an even better price than usual this week as well.



Apple AirPods second generation | $129 $99 at Amazon

Save $30 - It's not the cheapest they've been, but the classic second generation AirPods are available for under $100 at Amazon right now. They've only ever dropped down to $79 in previous sales, so there's not too much in it.



Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless noise cancelling headphones | $199.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $70 - Sennheiser produces some incredible headphones, and this mid-range 450BT model is no different. With a 30 hour battery and smart features built in, there's plenty to love - especially at $129.95.



Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones | $329 $279 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're after some serious power in your headphones, Best Buy has the Bose QuietComfort 45s available for $279 right now. That's $50 off the $329 MSRP.



Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones | $399.99 $324.99 at Walmart

Save $75 - Walmart has the best price going on the industry leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, with other retailers either sticking to that $399.99 MSRP or only shaving things down to $349. With $75 off the final price, though, you can scoop up these impressive cups for just $324.99.



Back to school sales: Desk Tech

Govee RGB Strip Lights | $17.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Perfect for building a little dorm room ambience, This Govee strip light set is available for just over $11 at Amazon right now. That's excellent considering other less known brands are well over that price.



Belkin 10W Qi wireless charger stand | $34.99 $23.99 at Best Buy

Save $11 - Keep your phone on charge and in full view with this Belkin wireless charging stand. This is a highly recognized charging brand, going for a fantastic price at Best Buy.



Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse | $49.99 $39.97 at Amazon

Save $10 - Even if you don't need a gaming-specific mouse, the Logitech G305 is still a bargain. Those extra programmable buttons come in just as handy for productivity as they do gaming, and you're still getting that fantastic battery life.



HyperX Alloy Origins 65 gaming keyboard | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market right now, and it's down to $69.99 in Amazon's back to school sales. That's an excellent price for a speedy RGB mechanical deck.



