Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame trailer, patch notes, and everything else you need to know

Epic Games has finally released the full trailer and patch notes for the Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame LTM, which is now live and ready to play across all platforms to complete Fortnite Endgame Challenges. Watch the trailer right here, which gives you a good taste of what to expect from the mode, before reading the complete patch notes or checking out our bitesize summary of the mode below.

The Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame LTM pits two sides of players against each other: Thanos and his Chitauri army, or a superpowered member of Fortnite's very own take on The Avengers. Thanos is on the hunt for all six Infinity Stones, and finding each one across the battle royale map grants the person playing as him with a new power. The first Chitauri player to find an Infinity Stone automatically transforms into Thanos. Find all six stones, and Thanos has the ability to perform a "snap royale", which disables respawns for the other team.

The heroes, meanwhile, will be given a treasure map that leads to one of four Mythic Avengers items, such as Hawkeye's bow, Thor's Stormbreaker, Iron Man's arm cannons, or Captain America's shield. Their goal is to eliminate the Chitauri army before Thanos fills out the Infinity Gauntlet (who, unlike the heroes, have a limited number of respawns), but if the mad titan himself is killed, another Chitauri player will take on the mantle of the mad titan.

Update 2: Another day, another teaser. The latest image shows Iron Man's gauntlets worn by another Fortnite character.

At this point, it seems like the upcoming Avengers: Endgame Fortnite crossover will add multiple weapons from the Avengers crew. We've seen Captain America's shield, Thor's ax, and now Iron Man's gauntlets, which is already quite the arsenal.

Update: Epic released another bit of teaser art featuring Thor's Stormbringer axe wielded by what appears to be Fortnite's beloved Fishstick. Have a look:

First Captain America and now Thor. It's looking more and more like the Avengers: Endgame Fortnite crossover event will feature multiple Avengers - all of them, if we're lucky. Time will tell. All teaser art thus far points to a Thursday, April 25 start date for the event.

Original story:

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters later this week, and the internet is already in full meltdown mode. Adding yet more fuel to the fire, today Epic teased a new Fortnite crossover event based on Avengers: Endgame. Here's the full teaser:

Last year, Fortnite ran an event featuring Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War , and while we've seen Fortnite's Thanos mode return since the event ended, there's not a trace of it in Epic's new Endgame teaser. We might be looking at an all-new mode here, and judging from the teaser art, Captain America will be a big part of the upcoming event.

Maybe players will fight to play as Captain America this time? I'm picturing a Fortnite version of the Sentinel Shield Titan Super from Destiny 2 , and I have to say, it's pretty cool in my head. Maybe one player will be Thanos and one will be Captain America? That'd make for a hell of a 1v1.

Whatever this event turns out to be, we'll get to play it soon enough. Epic's tweet says the Avengers: Endgame Fortnite crossover event will arrive on Thursday, April 25. The film will roll out worldwide from April 24 through April 26, so it looks like the event is targeting the hype sweet spot. Fortnite's initial Thanos mashup only lasted a week, and while Epic hasn't clarified how long the Avengers: Endgame Fortnite crossover will last, I'm willing to bet it'll be another week-long limited-time mode.