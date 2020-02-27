New Avengers: Endgame concept art shows off surprise death for one Marvel character

Marvel Phase 4 may be just around the corner, but some hidden secrets are re-surfacing from last year’s big MCU send-off. Previously-unseen Avengers: Endgame concept art has shown a different demise for a Marvel hero – in particularly brutal fashion.

Stephen Schirle, who worked at Marvel Studios as a concept artist from 2016-2018 according to his LinkedIn profile, shared some Endgame artwork on his Instagram profile (H/T ComicBook.com).

In it, Corvus Glaive, one of the trusted members of Thanos’ Black Order, spears Nick Fury through the chest from behind. Ouch. It’s safe to assume the ex-director of S.H.I.E.L.D would’ve met his end there and then.

Concept art for Avengers End Game. stephen schirle A photo posted by @szerrrikxs on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:04pm PST

It certainly hints at a fresh, unused direction that Marvel ultimately decided not to go in. Not only did Nick Fury not participate in the Battle of Earth outside Avengers HQ after being brought back from The Snap, he also didn’t die again having already been dusted during the Infinity War post-credits scene.

There’s a small chance the fight with Glaive was also the plan for Avengers: Infinity War, but Schirle’s caption says otherwise.

Aside from the shocking Endgame death, Schirle’s Instagram feed is a treasure trove of small glimpses at an MCU future that never was. There’s even an internal struggle between Bruce Banner and his monstrous green alter-ego, Hulk. Instead, we got Hulk dabbing in a diner.

Marvel alumni have certainly been forthcoming about the ideas that were kicked around pre-production. They now range from the impossibly weird – Thanos beheading Captain America – to the downright impossible (Samuel L. Jackson losing a fight). What other secrets are lying in Marvel’s vaults, just waiting to be discovered?

