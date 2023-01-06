Avatar: The Way of Water is now the tenth biggest movie of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water is officially the tenth highest grossing movie of all time, knocking Furious 7 from the top 10. The Avatar sequel released less than a month ago, but has taken the box office by storm.

Per Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Avatar 2 has grossed $1.516 billion worldwide, which just overtakes Furious 7's $1.515 billion – and makes The Way of Water one of the biggest movies ever. Plus, Disney predicts that the film will soon overtake The Avengers to become the ninth highest grossing movie of all time. The James Cameron film has also overtaken Top Gun: Maverick as the highest grossing global release of 2022.

The Way of Water is the third Cameron movie to make it into the top 10; the first Avatar film remains the highest grossing movie of all time, while Titanic sits at number three. Avengers: Endgame is the second biggest film, though it was temporarily at the top spot before an Avatar re-release knocked it back down. The rest of the list consists of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jurassic World, The Lion King (2019), and The Avengers.

This won't be our last trip to Pandora, either. Five films are planned, and Cameron has already teased that Avatar 3 will introduce a new type of Na'vi. Plus, Avatar 5 will include a trip to Earth, producer Jon Landau has revealed. "In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people's eyes, open Neytiri's eyes, to what exists on Earth," Landau commented. Neytiri is Zoe Saldaña's character.

"Earth is not just represented by the RDA," he added. "Just like you're defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na'vi are good. And that's the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that."

The Way of Water is in theaters now. If you're all caught up, check out our guide to the Way of Water ending explained. You can also fill out your watchlist with our roundup of all the upcoming major movie release dates.