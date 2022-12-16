Here’s what you get instead of a post-credits scene in Avatar: The Way of Water

If you’re reading this, you’re either: A) sat in a cinema at the end of Avatar: The Way of Water waiting for the credits to roll, or B) curious about whether you should stay behind at the end of the Avatar sequel.

We can say it up front: there is no Avatar: The Way of Water post-credits scene to stick around for. But you don’t have to get up and leave straight away. There are some bonus treats for those who want to stay in the world of Pandora for a little bit longer. We discuss it below in our spoiler-free guide.

Is there an Avatar: The Way of Water post-credits scene?

No, but you’re treated to various pieces of gorgeous concept art from Pandora as the credits roll. On top of that, the cast list and credits are also backed by 'Nothing is Lost (You Give me Strength)' by The Weeknd, which is the lead single from The Way of Water soundtrack. But, after three hours in the cinema, you’re free to go whenever you please.

So, James Cameron has neatly sidestepped any sort of post-credits stinger to tease any upcoming sequels. There’s no last-minute twist or reveal, nor is there any setup for future movies.

Despite that, there is plenty more Avatar on the way. The untitled Avatar 3 is arriving in cinemas on December 20, 2024, with Avatar 4 planned for December 18, 2026. A fifth movie, which is heading to Earth, is set for release on December 22, 2028.

