Return to Pandora with these exclusive images from Avatar: The Way of Water

These days, box-office success virtually guarantees a sequel. But, despite Avatar being the highest-grossing film of all time, with a global take of $2.924bn, a follow-up has taken a long time to manifest. Thirteen years, to be accurate. But, this December, there’s finally a new opportunity to travel back to Pandora in sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

As time has passed in the real world, so it has elapsed in Pandora. Na’vi power couple Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) are now parents to a growing brood of kids, and this first of four planned sequels explores the lengths that Neytiri and Jake will go to in order to protect their family.

The threat this time? The first film's big bad Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) returns in Na’vi form, with a score to settle. And, inspired by Cameron’s fascination with the ocean, this film will explore hitherto unseen watery regions of Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine and you can see three exclusive shots from the film above and below, featuring the new-look Quaritch and his band of 'Recombinant' marines, as well as Sigourney Weaver's new Na'vi character, Kiri.

There are exclusive new interviews with Cameron, Saldaña, Worthington, Weaver and Lang, plus producer Jon Landau and the team behind the groundbreaking VFX.

Where the first film ushered in a 3D revolution, The Way of Water is upping the ante with a high frame rate (48 frames per second in comparison to the industry standard 24) that’s set to bring a new level of immersion to the film’s underwater sequences and action scenes.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in cinemas on December 16.

