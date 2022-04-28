Shazam 2's director has hilarious response for James Cameron after Avatar 2 release date confirmed

Avatar 2 had some very exciting announcements at CinemaCon as both the official release date and title were confirmed. However, the news of the former seemed to have some impact beyond the James Cameron sequel as Shazam 2's release date shifted as a result.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water will be coming out on December 16, 2022, which was Shazam: The Fury of God’s initial release date. Now, Warner Bros. has confirmed Shazam 2 will be pushed back a few days to December 21, 2022. The studio didn’t give a reason for the shift but now Shazam 2’s director has confirmed Avatar played a part in the decision.

Posting on Twitter, David F. Sandberg fired off some cheeky tweets to Cameron after the announcement. He penned: "You’re welcome Cameron!" Sandberg then added in a second tweet: "No need for thanks, The Abyss on 4K Blu-ray will be enough." Cameron has yet to respond to the tweet, but the hilarious response has racked up 6,000 likes.

At Disney’s panel for CinemaCon, Avatar 2’s trailer was shown to a select audience as new details were teased. Producer Jon Landau appeared at the event as he confirmed they will also be re-releasing Avatar in cinemas in September ahead of the sequel.

Details on Shazam 2 were also released at CinemaCon at the Warner Bros. panel. Lead actor Zachary Levi was joined by his co-stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, and Asher Angel to present a new trailer. Per Deadline, this featured everything from a new look at Mirren’s Hespera to a Fast and Furious joke.

