Zack Snyder teases Justice League additional photography with new photo

News broke earlier this year that the much-discussed Snyder Cut, now officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, would be released on HBO Max following a massive fan campaign. As exciting as that was, there was even more cause for hype when it was revealed that additional photography would be taking place this month.

Now, after a whirlwind few days where we found out Jared Leto is back as Joker, and Joe Manganiello is returning as Deathstroke, the director himself has teased the additional photography currently taking place. Snyder posted an image to his Twitter account showing a clapperboard with the Justice League logo front and centre, and his name to one side.

While the picture doesn’t really give anything away – it's about as mysterious as the other sneak peek recently got courtesy of cinematographer Fabian Wagner – it’s still an exciting tease that confirms we really are getting the once-fabled Snyder Cut reasonably soon.

Plus, the prominence of the director’s name on the clapperboard is a reminder that this version of the movie really will be completely Snyder’s vision, as opposed to the theatrical cut that was subject to extensive reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon. Snyder already said on Vero that his cut involves “no compromise”, while the theatrical version was “all compromise."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive to HBO Max as a four part series in 2021.