Zack Snyder reveals the dream Marvel movie he would want to make

For many, Zack Snyder is the DC poster child – but the director likes his comics, no matter the publisher. Ahead of the imminent release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he’s even revealed his dream idea for a Marvel movie, featuring an oft-underutilised antihero/villain.

Speaking to ComicBook Debate (H/T Screen Rant), Snyder was offered the chance to present an elevator pitch for a Marvel project – with a surprising central figure.

“I would choose Elektra Lives Again,” Snyder said, referencing the 1990 Frank Miller work that saw Daredevil’s on again/off again lover seemingly return from an early grave. “Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it’s really cool and weird…It’s just cool, and beautiful. That’s what I would do. No one cares, but that’s what I would do.”

Honestly? We dig it. Whatever your opinions on Snyder, he’s the sort of filmmaker that could make something as ‘out there’ as Elektra Lives Again come to life on the big screen without diminishing the source material.

While this is nothing but a pipe dream, DC and Marvel/Disney have been far more open in its directors switching teams in recent years. Patty Jenkins is making a Star Wars movie after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, while James Gunn is directing The Suicide Squad before heading back over to the MCU for Guardians 3.

For now, Snyder is a busy bee: Justice League is set for March on HBO Max, while his Army of the Dead prequel for Netflix has finished filming. After that… never say never.

