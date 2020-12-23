Zack Snyder announces Army of the Dead prequel has finished filming

Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder, is on its way – and Snyder has announced that the prequel film, apparently titled Army of the Dead: The Prequel, has wrapped. While details on what exactly will happen in the new film are scarce, Matthias Schweighöfer directed it, and reprised his Army of the Dead role of Ludwig Dieter in the film, and Snyder has described it as “international.”

Snyder’s first foray into the undead genre was Dawn of the Dead, which featured some seriously scary zombies who weren’t the usual shuffling, mindless hordes. It sounds like Army of the Dead will be similar, with Snyder teasing the film is “bonkers” and “genre-destroying,” and star Garret Dillahunt, who also features in Fear the Walking Dead, said “it’s real different” to the show, and added: “I’m excited to see [Army of the Dead], too. To have different ideas about zombies, which is refreshing, I think, in a lot of ways.”

That’s a wrap on Army of the Dead: The Prequel. Thanks to all the cast & crew and Netflix #armyofthedead #aotd pic.twitter.com/GvwAKVyjseDecember 22, 2020

The director is also working on his DCEU entries – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is fast approaching in March 2021, while a remaster of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is also in the works. If all these projects release next year, 2021 will be packed with Snyder content – most likely starting with the Snyder Cut, which will be a HBO Max miniseries.

There’s also an Army of the Dead anime series announced too, focusing on Dave Bautista’s character. In a statement, Snyder commented: “It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”

Could we be seeing another Snyder-verse, this one living on Netflix? Time will tell