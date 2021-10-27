Zack Snyder on whether another director could make his Justice League 2

While Zack Snyder is busy over on Netflix with the growing Army of the Dead universe, there are still fans wondering whether the director will finally make a sequel to Zack Snyder's Justice League – the new version of Justice League that was overseen by the filmmaker.

In fact, fans are calling on Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, the campaign asking the studio to restore Snyder's vision for its DC movies, including Justice League 2 and 3, as well as projects like Ben Affleck's scrapped Batman movie.

While sitting down with Snyder to chat about the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, we asked whether he would be open to another director continuing the Justice League story for him.

"Oh gosh, I wouldn't have thought of that," Snyder says. "Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I'm very excited to see Matt [Reeves]'s Batman movie [The Batman], so that's exciting. Something like that [though], I'm not sure."

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has previously poured water over hopes for a continuation of Zack Snyder's Justice League, so it's looking unlikely that further movies will ever see the light of day, even if another filmmaker came on board. Still, stranger things have certainly happened.

Army of Thieves arrives on Netflix on October 29. While you wait, check out our preview for the prequel, which features the rest of our interview with Snyder and star/director Matthias Schweighöfer.