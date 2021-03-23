Zac Efron and Russel Crowe to costar in The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Apple Studios is looking to expand its ever-growing catalogue with plans to finance The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The film, helmed by director Peter Farrelly of Green Book fame, will star Zac Efron and Russell Crowe in the film's leading roles.

Farrelly co-wrote the script as well, teaming up with Brian Currie and Pete Jones to adapt the screenplay off of Chick Donahue and J.T. Malloy's novel The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War. The Apple Original Films title will be produced by Andrew Muscato, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, with the latter three hailing from Skydance production company. Farrelly made note that he's been looking forward to making this film since taking home Oscar gold for Green Book.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the tale of Donahue (the novelist) attempting to bring beer to his friends while they fought in Vietnam in 1967. The man left New York, hitched a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, and carried the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his buddies. He did all of this in shorts and a Hawaiian shirt. Turns out his choice of attire would work in his favor. Moving through the jungle is apparently easier when you're mistaken for a CIA agent.

Efron will take on the titular role of Donahue, and the team behind the film hopes to start production in August of 2021 (likely in Australia or New Zealand). Crowe's role is currently unknown.

