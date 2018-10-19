You've only one week left to vote in The Golden Joystick Awards 2018

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 is your chance to show your appreciation for your favorite shooters, adventures and RPGs, but you only have one week left to register your votes. Will you back God of War for Best Storytelling? Is Fortnite the Best Competitive Game you've played this year? Is Cyberpunk 2077 the Most Wanted Game on your list? You need to decide by October 25 at 12am BST.

The Golden Joystick Awards i.e. the live show, will take place on November 16, 2018. It's an event where your vote really counts, letting you decide which of 2018's massive games deserve to be recognized and celebrated. In a year with games like God of War, Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption 2, it's going to be an epic battle. Voting is live now, and the ceremony itself will take place in London on November 16. For more details on voting, categories, news from the Golden Joysticks and more follow us on Twitter or Facebook .

There's an extra incentive to vote too. Everybody who votes will receive a free ebook worth up to $26.99 / £15.99. Your choices include Retro Gamer Annual Vol. 4, Minecraft Vol. 17, PC Gamer Annual 2018, and the T3 Buyer's Guide. You'll receive instructions for claiming your gift via e-mail after you've submitted your votes.