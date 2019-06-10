You're breathtaking! Keanu Reeves' E3 2019 audience admirer rewarded with Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

In possibly one of the most surprising moments from any E3 in recent memory, Keanu Reeves made a cameo appearance during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077. With the amount of leaks that surfaced prior to E3 2019, it's impressive this wasn't one of them, and we're incredibly thankful because there's nothing better than surprise Keanu. One chap near the front row was so excited to see John Wick in the flesh, he shouted "You're breathtaking!" at Reeves, right after the actor described Cyberpunk 2077 as the same.

Reeves responded by calling the man with the outburst breathtaking, before calling everyone in the audience breathtaking. It was a wholesome, heartwarming moment that will undoubtedly be included in "best of E3" compilations for years to come. Freaking Keanu!

And it got you a free #Cyberpunk2077 Collector’s Edition on top! Check your DMs.June 10, 2019

The chap who got Reeves' attention - Peter Sark, a YouTuber who specializes in Xbox games - spoke up on Twitter with a clip of the moment, which sees Reeves point directly at him as the crowd erupts into cheers. The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account replied to him and revealed that it's also earned him the Collector's Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for free. Speaking to Keanu Reeves and receiving the most expensive edition of Cyberpunk 2077... not bad for a day's work, right?