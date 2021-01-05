You can order this PS2-themed PS5 this week, but you'll need superhuman speed

Like most beautiful things, this PS2-inspired custom PS5 won't be long for this world when it goes on sale later this week.

SUP3R5 is letting loose a grand total of 304 "retro-inspired" PS5s on Friday, January 8 at exactly 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT. The consoles ship internationally, though you'll pay more for shipping if you live outside of the US. Of course, if you're shelling out for a marked-up custom PS5 already, you probably aren't concerned with the shipping costs.

You can get the PS2-themed PS5 with disk drive and DualSense controller for $649 (compared to $499 retail), and that comes with colorized logo inserts, or if you just want the controller you can get the custom DualSense alone for $99 ($70 retail). The consoles should ship late Spring 2021, but SUP3R5 says that timing "may shift based on availability."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony/SUP3R5) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sony/SUP3R5) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sony/SUP3R5)

A couple important things to note: Since the builders will need to completely disassemble the DualSense, your manufacturer's warranty will be voided in the customization process. The PS5 itself won't be disassembled, so you'll keep the console warranty. SUP3R5 doesn't offer its own warranty, but assures customers it'll do its best to sort out "functional or cosmetic issues related to the retro conversion."

If you're worried those 300 precious PS2-themed PS5s are going to get devoured by scalpers immediately, SUP3R5 says it'll take action to circumvent the issue. In addition to "security measures," console orders will be limited to one per household, while controllers are being limited to two units per household.

If you're still looking for a standard PS5, keep checking back with our guide on where to buy a PS5 in 2021.