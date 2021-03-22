Xbox Series X restock - a new week brings new hope, especially because Xbox Series S stock is back

Update: It may not be an Xbox Series X restock, but Amazon UK currently has the Xbox Series S in stock. Go, go, go!

It's a new week and a new Monday, so, hopefully, that means a new Xbox Series X restock is on its way. And not one of those small, random drops of a handful of consoles, but something nice and juicy, that lasts most of the day so folks can finally pick an Xbox Series X or S up that they've missed out on thus far. Fingers crossed.

What do we know for sure about this week? Well, fresh rumours and tip-offs are light due to it being Monday after a quiet weekend - it does seem there's some sort of 'amnesty' over weekends with no big drops happening anywhere. However, we are slightly optimistic! It's been very strongly suggested that UK retailer Game will have a bunch of stock dropping at around 11am UK time, including their All-Access program. Meanwhile, Amazon UK have the Series S back in stock this very morning. These are both encouraging early signs for a week of potential Xbox Series X restocks. Indeed, the Amazon UK stock also creates decent hopes for the likes of Amazon US and Amazon CA following suit too.

But, until we know more, your best bet is still to remain persistent and vigilant with the retailer links below. Good luck!

With a pretty dry week last week, we're hoping that this one winds up being better. When retailers like Game keep a host of bundle pages live, and rejig them slightly, we know - surely - that something is imminent. While only a small thing, it is significant as the gaming retailer often just flat out blocks access to its similar PS5 bundle pages when stock of that machine has gone. Leaving listing live might mean that Xbox Series X stock is levelling out so much that the retailer is now happy to leave its listings live.

But this is a bit speculative, so, while we wait for stock to drop or for any more news to come in, your best bets are to keep checking those retailers' website still. It really is the best way to have the best chance to get Xbox Series X stock or PS5 stock.

