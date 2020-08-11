Xbox Series X release date confirmed for November

The Xbox Series X release date falls somewhere in November.

Microsoft finally confirmed its global release window in a blog post published today. As Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle explains, "Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year."

This announcement confirms persistent rumors – many originating from within Microsoft – that the Xbox Series X is planned for November, not the December holidays. It also makes it clear that the Halo Infinite delay hasn't affected the release of the next Xbox.

It's clear that Microsoft wants to assure prospective buyers that, even without Halo Infinite, Xbox Series X will have plenty of games at launch. Today's blog post leans heavily on the company's messaging around "thousands of games spanning four generations," but also doubles down on next-gen enhancements for "over 100" games said to be optimized for the system.

However, we don't know what all of these games are, and an optimization badge may not distinguish cross-gen and multi-platform titles in the way Microsoft is hoping. With Halo Infinite pushed to 2021, and the next Forza Motorsport still in early development , Xbox Series X will seemingly be strapped for new and exclusive games at launch. It has big hitters like Fable 4 in the pipes as well, but those are even farther out .

Even after this update, we're still awaiting the exact release date and pricing for the Xbox Series X – and the Xbox Series S , the alternative next-gen console which has quickly become the worst-kept secret in the industry. A now-deleted Microsoft listing previously suggested that it's coming in late November during the Thanksgiving season, but that date was never confirmed and may have changed in the past few months.