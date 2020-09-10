Xbox Series X ports finally revealed alongside the Series S

The rear ports for the next generation of Xbox consoles have been revealed. Microsoft hasn’t announced specifics, but The Verge has had hands-on access to 'dummy' versions of both the Xbox Series X and Series S, granting the best look yet at the hardware involved.

The Xbox Series X will have a slot for the 1TB expansion cards, two USB ports, an ethernet port, and HDMI 2.1 out port, and a port for the console’s power cable. The Xbox Series S has all of the same ports, but they are arranged vertically, while some of the larger Series X ports can be found to the side of the smaller ports.

Each console also features a single USB port on the front, which have shown up in previous images shared by Microsoft. There's also a power button, and a disk drive on the front of the Series X.

All of the rear ports on both consoles now feature raised Braille bumps, which offers a nice step towards some increased accessibility in the next generation.

The new expansion cards could prove controversial, as the new tech required to work with the next-generation’s Solid State Drives looks like it’s going to be pretty expensive. A new leak suggests that a 1TB upgrade could cost as much as $220 at launch, while USBs will only work for backwards compatible titles. By contrast, the Xbox Series S, with 512GB of storage compared to the Series X's 1TB offering, only costs $299.

The Xbox Series X release date is November 10.