Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X exclusives to be shown off in July, with new reveals every month

Microsoft has announced Xbox 20/20, a monthly digital event designed to outline the future of the Xbox platform with fresh reveals of upcoming Xbox Series X games, exciting details about initiatives like Project xCloud, and more.

In a new blog post on the Xbox website, CVP of Gaming Marketing Jerret West also confirmed that a first look at Xbox Series X exclusives will take place in July, while this Thursday's edition of Inside Xbox will focus mainly on upcoming third-party titles for the platform.

Read more (Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Series X: 10 things we learned from the Phil Spencer reveal post

"Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it Xbox 20/20," explains West.

"These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different."

West also confirmed that all 15 Xbox Game Studios - such as Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, and The Coalition, to name a few - are "hard at work" on next-generation titles for Xbox Series X and PC, while also reiterating a Holiday 2020 launch for both the console itself, and its tentpole launch title, Halo Infinite (which is also landing on PC at the same time).

For now, be sure to set your calendars for this Thursday, when we'll be seeing more of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla alongside plenty of other surprises.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.