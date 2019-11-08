X019: start date, how to watch it, and everything you need to know about the biggest night in Xbox

X019, the annual celebration of all things Xbox, kicks off next week and it's shaping up to be a big one. The show kicks off in London on November 14 and will run until November 16, with streams happening on Mixer, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. There's potential for some big news on Xbox Project Scarlett and future titles for the next-gen console, as well as upcoming Xbox One games. Here's everything we know about X019 to get you amped up before you tune in.

When is X019?

X019 is November 14-16, and it begins with the fifth anniversary of Xbox FanFest, which opens its doors at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST on Thursday, November 14. The rest of the event is broken into sessions, with Friday's morning session running from 10am to 2pm GMT / 5am to 9am EST / 2am to 6am PST, followed by an afternoon session that runs from 3pm to 7pm GMT / 10am to 2pm EST / 7am to 11am PST. Saturday, November 16 follows the same schedule.

How to watch X019

If you weren't able to snag a ticket to the Copper Box Arena where X019 is being held this year, don't fret. There are plenty of streams available online - Xbox is pushing their Mixer stream as the preferred way to tune in, but there will be streams available on Xbox's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch accounts.

Will there be any Xbox Project Scarlett news at X019?

Last month, Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg responded cheekily to a fan Tweet asking if X019 would focus on games or just controllers.

Our X019 show is focused on games, games, games, games, games. 🙌🏻October 31, 2019

Whether that means the show will be confused on the next-gen console and games, games, games, games, games, is unclear. However, Xbox Project Scarlett was announced during E3 2019 and it was recently confirmed for Holiday 2020, so there's bound to be more news around the bend. There's been some serious PS5 leaks swirling around the internet as of late, so Microsoft may want to get ahead of the curve and drop some specs on us at X019. Stay tuned to see if Xbox Project Scarlett makes a guest appearance at X019.

What games will be playable at X019?

Microsoft recently revealed the list of playable games that will be on the floor of the Copper Box Arena next weekend and let's just say that the X019 attendees are a pretty lucky bunch. From the upcoming Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order to a romp in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, there will be tons of games available for people at X019 to get their hands on.

Here's the complete list of games that will be playable at X019:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Battletoads (Rare/Xbox Game Studios)

Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games)

Doom Eternal (id Software, Panic Button Games)

Dragonball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2)

Forager (Humble Bundle)

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Halo: Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Levelhead (Butterscotch Shenanigans)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft Corporation/Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Phogs! (Coat Sink)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

The Good Life (White Owls)

Tunic (Finji)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment)

Will there be any big game announcements at X019?

There's a good number of games and developers coming to X019, with enough diversity to satisfy the general audience. But Microsoft has been relatively secretive about what announcements we can expect at this year's show - there's not even a definitive schedule of who will be on stage and when.

However, a Twinfinite interview with Xbox's Aaron Greenberg at Gamescom 2019 revealed there will definitely be some big news coming: "We have some surprises planned. I’ll just leave it at that. But yeah, I think that we’ll have a great show. We also have a lot of games coming out in the spring, It’s I think the biggest lineup of games we’ve ever had in the spring. In that window of time between X019 and E3, we have a lot of stuff to show, and people can get hands-with it and talk about it."

Also, Microsoft will be announcing their Black Friday 2019 deals during an Inside Xbox stream at X019, so stay tuned.