X-Men: First Class casting

X-Men: First Class could be able to cast Rosamund Pike and Amber Heard alongside James McAvoy.

The Playlist report that 20th Century Fox are keen on signing the stars for the roles of Moira MacTaggert and Mystique respectively, though neither are officially on-board as yet.

Previously, Pike has been linked to the role of Emma Frost, which now seems to be old news. The only actor currently officially cast is McAvoy as psychic Professor X.

Meanwhile, Aaron Johnson is rumoured to have been “locked” into the film for the role of Cyclops, even as interweb rumour spinners are linking the Brit star to the rebooted Spider-Man franchise. And Michael Fassbender is also currently contemplating whether or not to play Magneto.

With all these whispers and predictions flying around, things are clearly happening over at the X-Men hangar, and we couldn’t be happier – especially as British talent is clearly high on the list (thanks Matthew Vaughn!).

