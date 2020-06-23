Diana Prince and Steve Trevor reunite in this exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 image

The chemistry between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine was one of the unexpected surprises of 2017’s Wonder Woman, and they’re set to be reunited against the odds in sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

As the title indicates, the follow-up is set some 66 years after the World War 1-era first movie, during the decade of excess and extravagance. Quite how Steve Trevor – who was last seen seemingly perishing in an exploding plane – has managed to make it to the time of bumbags and shellsuits remains to be seen, although Diana will no doubt welcome the back-up as she has two new villains to contend with this time around: Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord.

Expect a super-size summer blockbuster that tonally reflects its ’80s setting in terms of set-pieces, visuals and humour. And expect a hero who’s changed a lot in the intervening six decades.

“In the first movie, [Diana] really is a fish out of water, coming from Themyscira into man’s world, and learning about the complexities of human life, really,” Gal Gadot says, talking to our sister publication Total Film magazine in their upcoming issue. “In Wonder Woman 1984, she’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. She’s guarded. She lost all of her friends throughout the years. But she’s still doing the right thing. But she is different than when we last saw her.”

You can see Gadot and Pine reunited in the exclusive new image below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

